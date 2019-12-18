TheMungus:

As far as I am aware there isn't a 50" OLED. I thought the smallest was 55".
You may want to have a look at the Sony A9G Master series. More up to date for Dolby Atmos pass through with HDMI 2.1 and eARC.
Kirk
Yeah there aren’t any OLED TVs at 50 inches. HDR is pretty much standard on every name brand TV, Atmos will be a bit of a gimmick, or at least not fully realised, if you don’t have a proper setup for it. Most TVs also have four HDMI ports, 2-3 USB ports, all that stuff is pretty much standard.
What’s your budget?
This is the correct answer. Maybe next year? CES 2020 is only about a month away.
In the meantime, you could always buy kharris's 50" Panasonic as a temporary solution if you are close
You might want to actually measure the WxH rather than rely on 50". Most TVs have no bezel so you may find a 55" fits in an older 50" with large bezel.
Yup, been measuring sizes of some sets with almost no bezel in both width, height and total diagonal and a 50 is as big so far as will go in the available space. As was mentioned above CES is imminent so we shall see what pops up.
Kirk
No real budget limit. I want the best I can get at 50”, or 55 if by some miracle one is available that fits the alcove. The existing Bravia is a 42 and 7+ years old, so whatever comes next should be a dramatic improvement. The backlight is starting to fail.
Kirk
Kirk
Some interesting speculation here regarding a 48" OLED panel from LGD as well as other desktop monitor sized panels.
I don't know enough to say if it is informed or not, but seems to fit. Guess we will see in just over a couple of weeks