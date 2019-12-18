TheMungus:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Best 50” OLED 4K tv?


19 posts

Geek


# 261860 18-Dec-2019 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, we are restricted to 50” for our next TV due to the existence of a fixed alcove unit in the family room wall. Can anyone recommend a good OLED of that size? Keen on HDR, Atmos, etc. so that we can take maximum advantage of our Apple TV 4K. I’d like as many HDMI and USB ports as possible. Thanks in advance!

Create new topic
1046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2377867 18-Dec-2019 16:42
Send private message quote this post

As far as I am aware there isn't a 50" OLED.  I thought the smallest was 55". 

 

 

 

You may want to have a look at the Sony A9G Master series.  More up to date for Dolby Atmos pass through with HDMI 2.1 and eARC.

 

 

 

 




Kirk

 

2190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2377870 18-Dec-2019 16:53
Send private message quote this post

Yeah there aren’t any OLED TVs at 50 inches. HDR is pretty much standard on every name brand TV, Atmos will be a bit of a gimmick, or at least not fully realised, if you don’t have a proper setup for it. Most TVs also have four HDMI ports, 2-3 USB ports, all that stuff is pretty much standard.

 

What’s your budget?




2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 4 44mm (Space Grey)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

 
 
 
 


460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377872 18-Dec-2019 16:57
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

kharris:

 

As far as I am aware there isn't a 50" OLED.  I thought the smallest was 55". 

 

 

This is the correct answer. Maybe next year? CES 2020 is only about a month away.

 

In the meantime, you could always buy kharris's 50" Panasonic as a temporary solution if you are close

265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377910 18-Dec-2019 18:50
Send private message quote this post

You might want to actually measure the WxH rather than rely on 50". Most TVs have no bezel so you may find a 55" fits in an older 50" with large bezel.



19 posts

Geek


  # 2377914 18-Dec-2019 18:57
Send private message quote this post

Yup, been measuring sizes of some sets with almost no bezel in both width, height and total diagonal and a 50 is as big so far as will go in the available space. As was mentioned above CES is imminent so we shall see what pops up. 

1046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2377915 18-Dec-2019 18:57
Send private message quote this post

sqishy:

You might want to actually measure the WxH rather than rely on 50". Most TVs have no bezel so you may find a 55" fits in an older 50" with large bezel.



There isn’t a big physical bezel but you’ll find the viewable panel on OLEDs doesn’t even go to the edge. Not sure how they measure (viewable panel or to the edge).

I had a 50” LCD 4k and I just got a Sony A8G. Would have got the A9G except for price and I didn’t really care about atmos. The A8G was on sale for $2750. An amazing price for an awesome OLED panel.




Kirk

 



19 posts

Geek


  # 2377916 18-Dec-2019 18:59
Send private message quote this post

corksta:

 

Yeah there aren’t any OLED TVs at 50 inches. HDR is pretty much standard on every name brand TV, Atmos will be a bit of a gimmick, or at least not fully realised, if you don’t have a proper setup for it. Most TVs also have four HDMI ports, 2-3 USB ports, all that stuff is pretty much standard.

 

What’s your budget?

 



 

No real budget limit. I want the best I can get at 50”, or 55 if by some miracle one is available that fits the alcove. The existing Bravia is a 42 and 7+ years old, so whatever comes next should be a dramatic improvement. The backlight is starting to fail. 

 
 
 
 


1046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2377917 18-Dec-2019 19:01
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

kharris:


As far as I am aware there isn't a 50" OLED.  I thought the smallest was 55". 



This is the correct answer. Maybe next year? CES 2020 is only about a month away.


In the meantime, you could always buy kharris's 50" Panasonic as a temporary solution if you are close


Yeah. That’s a great 50 inch LCD panel. Only got the OLED because of the amazing deal. Didn’t really need it.




Kirk

 

1046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2377922 18-Dec-2019 19:09
Send private message quote this post

TheMungus:

corksta:


Yeah there aren’t any OLED TVs at 50 inches. HDR is pretty much standard on every name brand TV, Atmos will be a bit of a gimmick, or at least not fully realised, if you don’t have a proper setup for it. Most TVs also have four HDMI ports, 2-3 USB ports, all that stuff is pretty much standard.


What’s your budget?





No real budget limit. I want the best I can get at 50”, or 55 if by some miracle one is available that fits the alcove. The existing Bravia is a 42 and 7+ years old, so whatever comes next should be a dramatic improvement. The backlight is starting to fail. 



I got the Sony OLED because the upscale is really good. It would be nice If all content was 4k but it’s not.




Kirk

 

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377949 18-Dec-2019 19:23
Send private message quote this post

Some interesting speculation here regarding a 48" OLED panel from LGD as well as other desktop monitor sized panels.

 

I don't know enough to say if it is informed or not, but seems to fit. Guess we will see in just over a couple of weeks

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.