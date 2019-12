Recently got these JBL Tune 500 BT over the ear head phones. The quality for the price appears quite satisfactory.

Unfortunately they are white and I realised tonight they will need cleaning and from time to time replacing the earpads when if they deteriorate.

Any hints on cleaning the earpads. ?

I had a look on trademe and there wasnt much options there if I need to replace the earpads alone??

Id be grateful for advice.

Please let me know if this isnt the correct location in the forums