Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Off centre projector set up


214 posts

Master Geek


# 261972 27-Dec-2019 07:34
Send private message


Hi we have a living room HT set up as follows

6m square room, tv centralised on one wall with a drop down 100” screen using a Benq 1070+ 1080p projector.

The projector is not ceiling mounted but placed inside the coffee table in the middle of the room. At around 3.0m throw.

I’m just about to upgrade the benq to a 4k projector and would like to ceiling mount it to make cable management a bit easier.

However ......we have a ceiling fan positioned at the exact centre of the room and also exactly where the projector is best positioned for throw.

I can position the projector approx 1.2m (3-4ft) to the left of the fan and my OCD isn’t badly affected by the symmetry of the room and the wife can live with the box hanging off the ceiling however I am a bit worried that the position would be less than optimal in terms of picture quality.

Having to rely on lens shift and keystone corrections to square up the image.

Is this an issue or am I over thinking it a bit these days ? Will It affect my viewing pleasure ??

Any advice warmly welcomed ...

I have thought about moving the ceiling fan...but that’s a last resort...also bit too short a throw to position it in front of the fan (circa 2m).

Create new topic
4148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381597 27-Dec-2019 08:02
Send private message quote this post

My understanding is any use of (software) keystone correction affects the quality of the picture. I’m lucky in my setup that the projector I have allows me to place it at the back of the room on a shelf, but even then, there is slight keystoning. The black borders of the screen minimise that. But still my pedantic nature notices it.

 

If you have a particular projector model in mind, are you able to try it at the retailer to see how effective the correction is?

 

The 4K one may have similar correction to your current Benq, so you could always move your current setup and check it out ‘inverted’ (ie place it under the spot on the ceiling you are proposing, apply the correction and see how it looks.

 

There are some ultra short throw 4K laser projectors from the likes of Xiaomi coming on to the market that may be worth investigating in your case as they can be mounted within half a metre of the screen.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.