Hi we have a living room HT set up as follows
6m square room, tv centralised on one wall with a drop down 100” screen using a Benq 1070+ 1080p projector.
The projector is not ceiling mounted but placed inside the coffee table in the middle of the room. At around 3.0m throw.
I’m just about to upgrade the benq to a 4k projector and would like to ceiling mount it to make cable management a bit easier.
However ......we have a ceiling fan positioned at the exact centre of the room and also exactly where the projector is best positioned for throw.
I can position the projector approx 1.2m (3-4ft) to the left of the fan and my OCD isn’t badly affected by the symmetry of the room and the wife can live with the box hanging off the ceiling however I am a bit worried that the position would be less than optimal in terms of picture quality.
Having to rely on lens shift and keystone corrections to square up the image.
Is this an issue or am I over thinking it a bit these days ? Will It affect my viewing pleasure ??
Any advice warmly welcomed ...
I have thought about moving the ceiling fan...but that’s a last resort...also bit too short a throw to position it in front of the fan (circa 2m).