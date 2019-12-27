My understanding is any use of (software) keystone correction affects the quality of the picture. I’m lucky in my setup that the projector I have allows me to place it at the back of the room on a shelf, but even then, there is slight keystoning. The black borders of the screen minimise that. But still my pedantic nature notices it.

If you have a particular projector model in mind, are you able to try it at the retailer to see how effective the correction is?

The 4K one may have similar correction to your current Benq, so you could always move your current setup and check it out ‘inverted’ (ie place it under the spot on the ceiling you are proposing, apply the correction and see how it looks.

There are some ultra short throw 4K laser projectors from the likes of Xiaomi coming on to the market that may be worth investigating in your case as they can be mounted within half a metre of the screen.