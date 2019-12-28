Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Sonos Beam and LG OLED C7 - HDMI ARC


272 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261991 28-Dec-2019 11:16
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I managed to convince the boss lady that we should get a Sonos system for the Living Room, so off to Noel Leeming we trotted and came home with a Beam, Sub and two 1's for the full experience. The unpacking was a complete joy as everything was so nicely packaged. 

 

However for the life of me I can't get the Beam to connect to my LG 65inch C7 OLED using HDMI ARC. I followed the instructions and turned on the right Sound settings on the TV, but when I test the connection I get a "Not Connected" message and get no audio from the Beam. It seems there is some form of communication happening as the appon my phone gives me the instructions for setting up an LG TV, so guess it knows what's at the other end. But no matter what I try i doesn't want to connect.

 

I have tried multiple different HDMI cables, making sure they were "High speed with Ethernet" ones. But still nothing! I finally got it going using the optical adapter from the optical out port on the TV. But this means I get use the one remote (a BIG selling point) and the TV won't turn on/off with Alexa.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Heading out to NL again today so I'll buy a new HDMI cable just to make sure it's not that.

 

C




 

Create new topic


272 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2382103 28-Dec-2019 11:45
Send private message quote this post

This is what I see in the app when trying to set things up...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.