Hi all,

I managed to convince the boss lady that we should get a Sonos system for the Living Room, so off to Noel Leeming we trotted and came home with a Beam, Sub and two 1's for the full experience. The unpacking was a complete joy as everything was so nicely packaged.

However for the life of me I can't get the Beam to connect to my LG 65inch C7 OLED using HDMI ARC. I followed the instructions and turned on the right Sound settings on the TV, but when I test the connection I get a "Not Connected" message and get no audio from the Beam. It seems there is some form of communication happening as the appon my phone gives me the instructions for setting up an LG TV, so guess it knows what's at the other end. But no matter what I try i doesn't want to connect.

I have tried multiple different HDMI cables, making sure they were "High speed with Ethernet" ones. But still nothing! I finally got it going using the optical adapter from the optical out port on the TV. But this means I get use the one remote (a BIG selling point) and the TV won't turn on/off with Alexa.

Any suggestions?

Heading out to NL again today so I'll buy a new HDMI cable just to make sure it's not that.

