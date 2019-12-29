The wife has giving me permission to start building a HT system for the lounge which has the rear speakers wiring already in the walls.

Currently considering the Yamaha rx-v685

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/av-receivers-and-audio-components/yamaha7.2-channel-wifi-av-receiver-en.html



And the pioneer vsx933

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/av-receivers-and-audio-components/pioneer-7.2-channel-wifi-av-receiver-en-3.html



Both are similarly specced but with a big difference in price on special.

Speakers won’t be purchased until I’ve saved a bit more money later in the year, but this is likely to be in the region of 2-2.5k tops.

Anyone able to recommend one brand over the other?

I’ve no experience with either so looking for people who either if the two brands or the amps themselves.



My other option was to just get the Samsung q90 Soundbar and be ready from the get go. My brother has this and it does work quite well.

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/sound-bars/samsung-7.1.4-channel-soundbar-wireless-rear-speaker-wireless-subwoofer.html

TIA