Help with Satellite/Terrestrial Multiswitch


2849 posts

Uber Geek


# 262013 30-Dec-2019 09:15
Send private message quote this post

This is probably the wrong forum, but my question doesn't belong exclusively in the Freeview or Sky forums as it concerns both.


I'm trying to figure out if I can get both Freeview and Sky working through an old SatMax SATJ300416T multiswitch. SatMax is no longer in business, so I can't ask them.


Getting Freeview is no problem, I just connect the UHF antenna feed into the "Terr" input, but I'm not sure about the Satellite inputs as there are 4 of them. I'm not sure which one to use, or if the multiswitch can even be used for Sky and Freeview at the same time.


There are 2 sky decoders that we'd like to connect, as well as some Freeview TVs in other rooms.


Any help would be appreciated.


 


Click to enlarge


Click to see full size


 


Click to enlarge


Click to see full size




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

Create new topic
335 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2382738 30-Dec-2019 09:22
Send private message quote this post

I would try plugging in the sky dish if there is only one cable into LNB B and then try LNB D if that doesn't work.

 

 

 

You also may need to use a diplexer where the sky boxes are being used to help split the Sat feed.

 

http://www.freeviewshop.co.nz/satellite-terrestrial-diplexer-p-57.html

 

 

7148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2382740 30-Dec-2019 09:28
Send private message quote this post

Hi, so essentially just plug the Sat dish feed into the LNB B feed, and all receivers and decoders into the RecX outputs, and obviously the UHF antenna into the Terr input.

 

Ideally you should use a diplexer at each TV and STB.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


905 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2382748 30-Dec-2019 09:37
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, so essentially just plug the Sat dish feed into the LNB B feed, and all receivers and decoders into the RecX outputs, and obviously the UHF antenna into the Terr input.

 

Ideally you should use a diplexer at each TV and STB.

 

Cyril

 

 

I am not sure if a diplexer is needed at the other end, I have seen many MATV installations that have one outlet per room and if you connect the TV you get freeview and if you connect a STB you get satellite.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

7148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2382753 30-Dec-2019 09:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes you can do away with the diplexer, it will work, however you are at the mercy of the terminating device's input return loss in the band its not using to be good, if not you may cause undesired network issues, hence I prefer to use a diplexer, and ideally terminate any unterminated outlets.

 

Cyril



2849 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2382775 30-Dec-2019 10:14
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys, I forgot to mention that there are 2 Sky cables. They are labelled “Dish 1” and “Dish 2”. Both cables work, but I don’t know if there are coming from two separate dishes, or both coming from one.

 

Edit: Added missing number "2".

150 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382822 30-Dec-2019 10:34
Send private message quote this post

I have a matchmaster multiswitch with one sat input and one terrestrial input. I can receive Sky on the stb and Freeview satellite on my Panasonic tv.



2849 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2382823 30-Dec-2019 10:39
Send private message quote this post

fearandloathing: I have a matchmaster multiswitch with one sat input and one terrestrial input. I can receive Sky on the stb and Freeview satellite on my Panasonic tv.

 

@fearandloathing how do you have them connected? I.e. do you just have one coax port on the wall? How do you connect both devices?

 
 
 
 


150 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382829 30-Dec-2019 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Paul1977:

 

@fearandloathing how do you have them connected? I.e. do you just have one coax port on the wall? How do you connect both devices?

 

 

 

 

This

 

Click to see full size

 

and

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic



