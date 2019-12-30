This is probably the wrong forum, but my question doesn't belong exclusively in the Freeview or Sky forums as it concerns both.

I'm trying to figure out if I can get both Freeview and Sky working through an old SatMax SATJ300416T multiswitch. SatMax is no longer in business, so I can't ask them.

Getting Freeview is no problem, I just connect the UHF antenna feed into the "Terr" input, but I'm not sure about the Satellite inputs as there are 4 of them. I'm not sure which one to use, or if the multiswitch can even be used for Sky and Freeview at the same time.

There are 2 sky decoders that we'd like to connect, as well as some Freeview TVs in other rooms.

Any help would be appreciated.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge