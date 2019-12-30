Looking for a TV to replace our current 55" Samsung H6400 in the boxing day sales

Preference:

- 65" (but could still do 55")

- Alexa compatible

- Wide viewing angles and good in a bright room with lots of windows

- Budget < $2k

All our other TV's are and have been Samsung which makes me lean that way, but happy to consider other options.

I have been considering the Samsung RU7400, RU8000, and Q75 ( a bit out of budget). None of them have great wide viewing angles.

Can anyone suggest other options?