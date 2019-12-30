Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262014 30-Dec-2019 09:35
Looking for a TV to replace our current 55" Samsung H6400 in the boxing day sales 

 

 

 

Preference: 

 

- 65" (but could still do 55")

 

- Alexa compatible

 

- Wide viewing angles and good in a bright room with lots of windows

 

- Budget < $2k

 

 

 

All our other TV's are and have been Samsung which makes me lean that way, but happy to consider other options. 

 

 

 

I have been considering the Samsung RU7400, RU8000, and Q75 ( a bit out of budget). None of them have great wide viewing angles. 

 

Can anyone suggest other options? 

  # 2382752 30-Dec-2019 09:47
My only recommendation is to spend $399 more and get one of the various OLEDs while they're still on special.

 

 

  # 2382828 30-Dec-2019 10:48
sbiddle:

 

My only recommendation is to spend $399 more and get one of the various OLEDs while they're still on special.

 

 

 

 

 

 

esawers:

 

good in a bright room with lots of windows

 

 

 

 

 

 

Doesn't this point present a challenge to (cheaper) OLEDs over LED/QLED?




.

 
 
 
 


  # 2382830 30-Dec-2019 10:56
samsung qled 65 was only in the mid 2k mark ... probably still is?




  # 2382831 30-Dec-2019 10:58
Item:

 

sbiddle:

 

My only recommendation is to spend $399 more and get one of the various OLEDs while they're still on special.

 

 

 

 

 

 

esawers:

 

good in a bright room with lots of windows

 

 

 

 

 

 

Doesn't this point present a challenge to (cheaper) OLEDs over LED/QLED?

 

 

To be completely honest depending on exactly how bright things are that's a challenge for any TV.

 

I'd much prefer to have to own an OLED and have shut some curtains than own a QLED. 😀

 

 

  # 2382836 30-Dec-2019 11:23
sbiddle:

 

 

 

To be completely honest depending on exactly how bright things are that's a challenge for any TV.

 

I'd much prefer to have to own an OLED and have shut some curtains than own a QLED. 😀

 

 

 

 

 

 

I plumped for the Samsung Q90R 65" QLED in the Black Friday sales based on on the fact that I wanted to game and also have a very bright room with 2 sides of windows!

 

Very happy with my choice. Although it perhaps can't *quite* match the LG OLED for pure image and colour quality in TV and movie content, it is exceptionally bright and clear with great viewing angles, low latency and low glare/reflection.

 

Image quality is brilliant so I have no regrets!




.

