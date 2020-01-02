For the last week or so my Harmony Hub has been acting weird. I have it set up to control my Pioneer AV receiver, but it is only intermittently sending signals to change the volume when I push the buttons on the remote. Using the app on my phone produces the same results. And in the last couple of days I've also noticed that it won't turn my Xbox on/off unless the Hub is moved and positioned much closer to the Xbox. Everything used to work fine until a couple of weeks ago, and nothing has changed in terms of layout or position of my equipment. I'm wondering if the IR blaster in the hub has started to fail - is that even a thing? I've eliminated problems with the hardware remote (as the problem exists with the app as well), which leads me to think it's something to do with the hub itself. The controlled equipment (i.e. AV receiver, TV, Xbox) all work as normal with their factory remotes (so no problems with their IR receivers). I've tried resetting the Hub/activities, but in the process of setting it up (and testing the devices), the hub is unable to turn the devices on/off (same problem that started this all off).

So my question is - is it possible/normal for the IR blaster to "die"? Is there a way to fix it? If not, am I up for a replacement Hub? I've looked online and they aren't easy to find on their own (only as part of a pack), which is a pain. Is there another option/solution?