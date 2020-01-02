Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Harmony Hub - on it's last legs?


# 262055 2-Jan-2020 13:25
For the last week or so my Harmony Hub has been acting weird.  I have it set up to control my Pioneer AV receiver, but it is only intermittently sending signals to change the volume when I push the buttons on the remote.  Using the app on my phone produces the same results.  And in the last couple of days I've also noticed that it won't turn my Xbox on/off unless the Hub is moved and positioned much closer to the Xbox.  Everything used to work fine until a couple of weeks ago, and nothing has changed in terms of layout or position of my equipment.  I'm wondering if the IR blaster in the hub has started to fail - is that even a thing?  I've eliminated problems with the hardware remote (as the problem exists with the app as well), which leads me to think it's something to do with the hub itself.  The controlled equipment (i.e. AV receiver, TV, Xbox) all work as normal with their factory remotes (so no problems with their IR receivers).  I've tried resetting the Hub/activities, but in the process of setting it up (and testing the devices), the hub is unable to turn the devices on/off (same problem that started this all off).

 

 

 

So my question is - is it possible/normal for the IR blaster to "die"?  Is there a way to fix it?  If not, am I up for a replacement Hub?  I've looked online and they aren't easy to find on their own (only as part of a pack), which is a pain.  Is there another option/solution?

  # 2384162 2-Jan-2020 13:32
Have you tried changing the battery in the remote. Worth a try.

 

Are you using the IR blaster built into the main hub or the external (plug in) IR blaster? Might be worth trying the other / moving the hub or blaster closer to the receiver.

 

If it's just a problem with the external IR blaster have you tried plugging into the other port? Surely you can buy another one from somewhere? (Does anyone out there know?)



  # 2384165 2-Jan-2020 13:38
I replaced the battery in the remote a couple of months ago, but I'm pretty sure that won't be the problem.  The light on the hub flashes each time I push a button on the remote, so it's definitely sending (and receiving) the button presses.  But nothing's happening on the equipment.  The same happens when I use the Harmony app on my phone.  So I'm fairly certain that it's not a problem with the battery in the remote.

 

I'm not using the external blaster.  I had a look around for it to see if that made a difference, but I can't find it.  And I have moved the hub closer to the receiver, which does make it turn on.  The problem though is that it has worked fine where it was for the past couple of years, but suddenly it's not working as it used to, despite nothing changing in the environment (i.e. I haven't just dumped a pot plant in front of it).  And when I move the hub closer to the receiver, then it won't turn on the Xbox until I move it about 5cm in the opposite direction.  Kind of defeats the purpose of a remote if I have to move the blaster each time I want to change an activity...

