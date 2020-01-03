The problem with having time off over Christmas is you start planning upgrades....and spending money...
I currently have the following 5.1 set up.
B&W 602 fronts, CC6 centre, ASW 600 sub with B&W ceiling surrounds.
Marantz sr5013
I am considering installing two additional ceiling mounted speakers 🔊 to the left and right in front of the sitting position in the high ceiling.
My questions are :
1) would this be enough to enable a Dolby atmos set up.
2) is it worth it ? I have seen some atmos set ups and can’t even tell the difference. ( I know it’s subjective but overall ??)
3) is this the best location for the additional speakers.
4) what ceiling speakers should I consider (Polk ? Kef? B&W ?) and how big do they need to be ? My surrounds are 8” directional tweeters.
In the photo you can see my room layout (excuse the Christmas mess !) with ceiling speakers and fronts .
Any advise or opinions are welcomed..