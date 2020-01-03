Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Dolby atmos upgrade


225 posts

Master Geek


# 262065 3-Jan-2020 10:58
Send private message quote this post

The problem with having time off over Christmas is you start planning upgrades....and spending money...

I currently have the following 5.1 set up.
B&W 602 fronts, CC6 centre, ASW 600 sub with B&W ceiling surrounds.
Marantz sr5013

I am considering installing two additional ceiling mounted speakers 🔊 to the left and right in front of the sitting position in the high ceiling.

My questions are :

1) would this be enough to enable a Dolby atmos set up.

2) is it worth it ? I have seen some atmos set ups and can’t even tell the difference. ( I know it’s subjective but overall ??)

3) is this the best location for the additional speakers.

4) what ceiling speakers should I consider (Polk ? Kef? B&W ?) and how big do they need to be ? My surrounds are 8” directional tweeters.

In the photo you can see my room layout (excuse the Christmas mess !) with ceiling speakers and fronts .



Any advise or opinions are welcomed..

Create new topic
1781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2384533 3-Jan-2020 11:01
Send private message quote this post

The dolby atmos website has a proper guide with install locations.suggest you read that and the dts:x guides




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

3655 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2384541 3-Jan-2020 11:37
Send private message quote this post

8" in-ceilings matching B&W's would be a no brainer I would have thought.

 

5.1.4 is the best configuration I've heard, but 5.1.2 is a good start.

 

 

 

The question is - what sources are you looking to use?

 
 
 
 




225 posts

Master Geek


  # 2384542 3-Jan-2020 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Yep B&W would be the preferred but pricey.. as the speakers are effect speakers I did wonder if they needed to be full range..

As for sources it’s a mix of blu ray/ UHD and streaming through Apple TV.

I looked through the setup guides and as per real life the ideal layouts can’t quite be matched.. I still think putting two more ceiling mounted speakers would be ok..

I guess it’s because my surrounds are already ceiling mounted I am looking for some advice as to whether or not this works with the atmos effects or does it muddle the surround...

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.