I'm close to being ready to on-sell my current TV, given I picked the new one up today (it'll be on the wall by now too, if damn Panasonic included screws for mounting - I had assumed they'd be in the box or fit the current ones).

My problem is I really don't know what it's worth, so hoped to get some ideas here.

It's a Panasonic TH-P60ST50Z 60" plasma (similar to this one I think), manufactured Oct 2012, in excellent condition. I have the stand somewhere too. Edit - also two pairs of 3D glasses - if anyone still watches 3D!

TM has a number of plasmas listed, but few are ever 60"; the only one currently listed is the equivalent model from the following year, and they're asking $520-$600.

I'm thinking a key factor affecting value is location (I'm in the megalopolis of PN) and the difficulty/cost of shipping (no box), but given it's still a damn fine TV - and I'd personally chose to watch this over most 4K LCDs...

So what do you reckon is a reasonable amount to ask?