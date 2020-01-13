Hoping someone could check their TV for the following. I'm looking for a new TV for a vision impaired family member.

Samsung NU/RU models(RU8000/RU7100) Other 7xxx/8xxx series models are fine too.

Do they have a voice guidance option? ie audio feedback when changing channels/volume etc... The ability to re-order channel list? eg. Swap Bravo(4) & Prime(10) or change Choice to (1) & TVNZ 1 to (12) Does the 7xxx series come with the "One Remote"? For those with a "One Remote" are the voice commands for changing volume/channels reliable? Does the 8xxx series come with1 or 2 remotes?

I have also emailed Samsung NZ/Harvey Norman/Noel Leeming but hoping G.Z users could assist

Thanks.