Anyone used a PC monitor as a TV?


# 262284 14-Jan-2020 13:39
So here's my scenario:

 

TheWIFE™ and I are slowly building up a bit of a gym in the garage. Nothing too serious - treadmill, some weights. Thats all.  Anyway, we'd like a TV hung on the wall so we can watch something whilst running on the treadmill.

 

Problem is we dont want a huge TV, but I still want to make sure its at least 1080p.  Most TVs seem to be 720p at around the size I'd like or too large for 1080p.

 

So I'm wondering if using a PC monitor (at a 25" ish size) could be a go-er.  All we're needing is a Chromecast or something in the back of it.  Would buy a monitor with speakers in it (yeah I know they'll be crappy quality...volume will be more important than quality).  Also monitors seem to be a bit cheaper (I'm guessing cause there's no TV aerial/DVB-T decoding gumpf in them)

 

Would that set up work?

 

Anyone had any experiences of using a PC monitor as a TV - especially with a Chromecast or Android TV dongle?

 

TIA.

xpd

  # 2391807 14-Jan-2020 13:50
It'll be fine, will handle higher res than a "small" TV will handle :)

 

Get a raspberry PI and then you can stream Youtube and whatever media you like. Cheap set of desktop speakers, and you're away.

 

 

 

 




  # 2391811 14-Jan-2020 13:55
xpd:

 

Get a raspberry PI and then you can stream Youtube and whatever media you like. Cheap set of desktop speakers, and you're away.

 

 

I could do a Raspberry PI, but TBH I'd rather just a chromecast from a phone! Dont want another remote (to lose in the garage) or a Keyboard/mouse either :)

 

Plus I have a SmartVU dongle I could move there!

