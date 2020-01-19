When using the Mi Box S we're finding Netflix unreliable. We can always watch a show when we turn it on, but after an episode of a TV show finishes it usually gives us a generic message and won't play another one. I can't remember the error message, but there was noting useful like a diagnosis / error code. I got the impression it couldn't reach Netflix online. If we turn the Mi Box off, then on again, it plays another show no problem.

It used to work perfectly. It stopped working properly about 2-3 months ago. I don't recall any specific incident causing a problem, like an app or OS upgrade, but I might not know if something updated.

Disney+ works perfect. Other apps work fine. It's just Netflix having a problem.

The network it's on uses Pi Hole, with lots of block lists loaded.

Anyone else having a problem? Any suggestions for diagnosis?