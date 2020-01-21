Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (incl HTPC)Sony or TCL TV?


469 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265436 21-Jan-2020 20:20
Send private message quote this post

I’m after a 65 inch Android TV.
Is there a huge difference between Sony and TCL?
The price suggests so, but it looks like they’ve got some of the same features.

Create new topic
776 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2403141 21-Jan-2020 20:38
Send private message quote this post

one has a testing team looking at the firmware and ironing out bugs and one does not.

 

 

 

im sure you can figure this out.

 

 

 

from the owner of both a sony android tv and tcl android tv.




Voice gives context



469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2403142 21-Jan-2020 20:39
Send private message quote this post

So definitely pay a bit extra and get the Sony, right?
What about the quality of the picture? Similar?

 
 
 
 


150 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2403145 21-Jan-2020 20:45
Send private message quote this post

sdavisnz:

 

one has a testing team looking at the firmware and ironing out bugs and one does not.

 

 

 

im sure you can figure this out.

 

 

 

from the owner of both a sony android tv and tcl android tv.

 

 

Hope you don't mind but 2 Q's about your Sony Android TV:

 

     

  1. Does it have a Voice Guidance/assistance option? ie. When you change channel or volume you receive audio feedback telling you volume level/channel name.
  2. Re-order Freeview channels? eg. swap 4 Bravo for 10 Prime

 

Thanks.

150 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2403149 21-Jan-2020 20:55
Send private message quote this post

mrbbi:

 

sdavisnz:

 

one has a testing team looking at the firmware and ironing out bugs and one does not.

 

 

 

im sure you can figure this out.

 

 

 

from the owner of both a sony android tv and tcl android tv.

 

 

Hope you don't mind but 2 Q's about your Sony Android TV:

 

     

  1. Does it have a Voice Guidance/assistance option? ie. When you change channel or volume you receive audio feedback telling you volume level/channel name.
  2. Re-order Freeview channels? eg. swap 4 Bravo for 10 Prime

 

Thanks.

 

 

1 more: Can yo use voice commands to change channels/Volume & is it reliable? If I was to change channels 10x how many were successfull.

 

 

 

Thanks

897 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2403164 21-Jan-2020 21:33
Send private message quote this post

Do not buy a TCL Android TV for any reason. Mine has os many issues, and the joy of being able to choose which issues you prefer, depending on the firmware you upgrade to. I gave it some time to fix things up and never got anywhere - I consider weekly if I should go back to JB Hifi and have the row required to return or swap it.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.