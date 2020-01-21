Is there a huge difference between Sony and TCL?
The price suggests so, but it looks like they’ve got some of the same features.
one has a testing team looking at the firmware and ironing out bugs and one does not.
im sure you can figure this out.
from the owner of both a sony android tv and tcl android tv.
sdavisnz:
Hope you don't mind but 2 Q's about your Sony Android TV:
Thanks.
mrbbi:
Hope you don't mind but 2 Q's about your Sony Android TV:
- Does it have a Voice Guidance/assistance option? ie. When you change channel or volume you receive audio feedback telling you volume level/channel name.
- Re-order Freeview channels? eg. swap 4 Bravo for 10 Prime
Thanks.
1 more: Can yo use voice commands to change channels/Volume & is it reliable? If I was to change channels 10x how many were successfull.
Thanks
Do not buy a TCL Android TV for any reason. Mine has os many issues, and the joy of being able to choose which issues you prefer, depending on the firmware you upgrade to. I gave it some time to fix things up and never got anywhere - I consider weekly if I should go back to JB Hifi and have the row required to return or swap it.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.