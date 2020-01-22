I have five Sonos speakers: a Play:5, two Play:3 (all purchased 2012) and two Play One's (purchased 2015).

I received this email from Sonos today:

"In May, the following products in your system [Play:5] will be classified as legacy and no longer receive software updates and new features. This will affect your listening experience."

"Legacy products were introduced between 2005 and 2011 and, given the age of the technology, do not have enough memory or processing power to sustain future innovation."

"Please note that because Sonos is a system, all products operate on the same software. If modern products remain connected to legacy products after May, they also will not receive software updates and new features."

To date, I've been very happy with Sonos and it has always been my intention to continue using and purchasing Sonos products. However, my Play 5 is less than eight years old, cost in excess of $800, and is now obsolete. So that's it for me, I won't be setting myself up for more expensive future planned obsolescence by purchasing further Sonos kit.