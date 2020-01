Hi all,

Does anyone know if the IPTV freeview recording plugin be set up on the 'Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB Home Use 4K KODI Media Player Kit Pack'. And if so, how well does it perform? Recording back to a NAS

I'm looking at this to replace my old PC I built about 10-15 years ago (pretty much been running 24/7 since it's build)

Thanks 😎