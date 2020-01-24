Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265509 24-Jan-2020 18:34
Person furthest away will be 4 metres, which isn’t an issue.
However, person closest will be approx 1.5 meter from the screen.

  # 2406193 24-Jan-2020 18:42
Nah dawg, you need 8k at least...

With the resolution size of 4k, you would need to be headbutting the screen before it would be too big. The person at 4m however might as well be watching a 1080p TV though

  # 2406195 24-Jan-2020 18:51
I have a 65 and everyone sits about 1.5m away. I use it as my computer monitor too :p

 
 
 
 


  # 2406199 24-Jan-2020 18:57
It will depend on the content, movies, not too big, will be fine.

 

Sports, too big as they are still producing for small viewing angle viewing.

 

TV shows - depends on the age of the shows. New stuff is more movie like but oldies from the 90s and before are all big close shots so that people can see on a tiny 25" CRT from across the room.

 

I have a 65" at the end of the bed and that is about the limit I would go for there. Its great for gaming.




Richard rich.ms

