We've got a home theatre system - Newish Marantz amp / receiver and 5 wharfedale speakers (incl sub woofer)

everything works fine and after we replaced the Marantz last year there have been no problems

Except on Saturday morning 25/01 just after 9am the power went off.... we thought nothing off it and went out to do our planned activities, came back 11-ish and power still off, so went out again to do some shopping - saw the Vector trucks near our street so asked them about the power outage and they said might be another 3 hours before power is back on..... power was back on when we got back so all good.

I sat on my chair on the lounge and could hear there was a big 'hum' somewhere - immediately thought it was the sub and was correct. As I reached around behind it to turn it off and I accidentally touched the back of the sub (on the metal grill thing) and the hum got way louder - gave me a fright actually. took my hand away and the hum went back to being at a low-ish volume.

Anyway I managed to turn the sub off, waited about 10 seconds and turned it back on..... hum still there..... I repeated this a couple more times with the same result (the amp / receiver was 'off' while I was doing this). So then I unplugged the sub from the power board - identical to this one but older https://www.belkin.com/au/p/P-BV108130-3M/, waited a couple of minutes, plugged it back in, turned sub on and hum still there.

I then turned it off, unplugged it and disconnected the RCA red and white leads that connect it to the Marantz.... plugged it all back in the next day and turned it on and the hum still there

The Marantz and other 4 wharfedale speakers all work fine, as does the TV and My sky that are all plugged into the same power board

Would the sub be stuffed?? or is there something else I can try?

Any advice would be appreciated