Wharfedale Sub - bad humming issue


# 265596 30-Jan-2020 13:04
We've got a home theatre system - Newish Marantz amp / receiver and 5 wharfedale speakers (incl sub woofer)

 

everything works fine and after we replaced the Marantz last year there have been no problems

 

Except on Saturday morning 25/01 just after 9am the power went off.... we thought nothing off it and went out to do our planned activities, came back 11-ish and power still off, so went out again to do some shopping - saw the Vector trucks near our street so asked them about the power outage and they said might be another 3 hours before power is back on..... power was back on when we got back so all good.

 

I sat on my chair on the lounge and could hear there was a big 'hum' somewhere - immediately thought it was the sub and was correct. As I reached around behind it to turn it off and I accidentally touched the back of the sub (on the metal grill thing) and the hum got way louder - gave me a fright actually. took my hand away and the hum went back to being at a low-ish volume.

 

Anyway I managed to turn the sub off, waited about 10 seconds and turned it back on..... hum still there..... I repeated this a couple more times with the same result (the amp / receiver was 'off' while I was doing this). So then I unplugged the sub from the power board - identical to this one but older https://www.belkin.com/au/p/P-BV108130-3M/, waited a couple of minutes, plugged it back in, turned sub on and hum still there.

 

I then turned it off, unplugged it and disconnected the RCA red and white leads that connect it to the Marantz.... plugged it all back in the next day and turned it on and the hum still there

 

The Marantz and other 4 wharfedale speakers all work fine, as does the TV and My sky that are all plugged into the same power board

 

Would the sub be stuffed?? or is there something else I can try?

 

Any advice would be appreciated

  # 2410158 30-Jan-2020 13:09
Is the sub still woking when you play sound through it? the hum is usually from the input not being terminated and picking up noise, normally it stops once the connection to the amplifier is made. Or is it possible the receiver somehow "forgot" the sub was there and needs to be set up again?

 

Not much else to offer from me.

  # 2410161 30-Jan-2020 13:13
Maybe a stuffed neutral causing it to return by the earth and now exposing a groundloop that you didnt notice before?




  # 2410162 30-Jan-2020 13:15
Sounds like a ground loop hum, weird that it only kicked off after a power outage.

 

Does it hum without being plugged into the Marantz, but turned on?

 

Is the sub plugged into the same power circuit as the Marantz? If not, can you try that? Also, try it straight into the wall if you can.

  # 2410165 30-Jan-2020 13:19
I got my Sub Repaired by a guy in Auckland. It was very reasonable. Certainly thrashed replacing mine which would have been $2K.

 

Let me know if you want the details.

 

 

  # 2410166 30-Jan-2020 13:21
If you take away all input except power, does it hum?

 

 

  # 2410169 30-Jan-2020 13:23
I had something similar happen to a M&K sub I had a few years back. In the end it was diagnosed as a faulty gain potentiometer that was causing the ground loop. A $2 part from Jaycar had it resolved quick smart.

 

 

 

I would ask a local repair technician to have a look at the amplifier.

