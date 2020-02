I have a Yamaha RXV-377 receiver with a Panasonic DMR-HWT260 recorder and Panasonic TH-55ES500Z TV attached.

When I power off the TV both the receiver and the recorder are powered off.

When I power on the TV only the receiver is powered on.

All my settings should allow all items to power off.

TV has:

VIERA Link on

Power on link on

Power off link on

Recorder has:

Viera link on

Receiver has:

HDMI Control on

ARC on

Anyone have any idea what is going on?