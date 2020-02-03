Pana is leaving the TV market in Aussie, will they stay in NZ?
They exited the US market a few years back...
https://www.applianceretailer.com.au/2020/02/panasonic-withdraws-from-australian-tv-market/
Panasonic did withdraw from the US TV market but has stayed in Canada and Mexico so it's not a sure thing they'll go.
It was obvious they weren't doing as well in Australia as here maybe as Australians seem more intent on buying cheap junk brand TVs than New Zealanders are. I hope they won't withdraw as they have the highest brand reliability and a low fuss interface. Less consumer choice is a bad thing.
If they were to pull out, I believe businesses such as TCL would take their place in the lower / mid-tier of the market place.
The upper segment will be owned by Samsung and LG and to a degree, Sony. I say 'to a degree' as they are not overly well represented in the likes of 100% Stores or at all in Harvey Norman (for TV's).