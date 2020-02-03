I have some VHS tapes from 2000, back when a video camera cost $2k, we called the resulting end product home movies and everyone was freaking out about how the y2k bug was going to end civilisation.

Now we are in 2020, the next Samsung phone with the exciting new camera will cost $2k, we call the resulting end product footage and everyone is freaking out about how Donald Trump is going to end civilisation.

I would like to reive a simpler time and to that end I am hoping to convert my VHS trapes to some kind of digital storage, ideally in the cloud.

Does anyone have the equipment for the conversion (2 tapes) or a recommendation for a conversion service in Christchurch? I am hoping to get this done by the end of the week. Happy to provide a bottle of appreciation to someone if they can do they conversion.