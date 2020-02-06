Hi everyone,

My 2012 Sammy Plasma is on its way out and as there are some sales on right now it seems prudent to replace it before the sales end and I end up paying more a month or so later. Coming from a Plasma with black generally meaning black etc. I'm looking to get a close to this as I can without going OLED; mainly due to price and the kids constantly leaving things on pause so screen burn.. The plasma has hideous burns up close!

Room is ~4m*5m with couches about 2.5m away from the TV. It has a large window that faces the screen that gets the afternoon sun and a side window that casts across it too. The Plasma has hideous glare as a result but with the room being so bright I need something that can work during the day as well as in evening... Most of our watching is done with light present, very little is done with the lights off.

Budget could be up $2800 if really pushed but would like to keep it lower. Have seen the LG65SM9000 and the Samsing QLED Q75R range which always look nice and fancy in the shops but I'm after some real advice around aspects such as local dimming from edge/back lit vs full array sets with local dimming... also keen to understand if anyone has any comments on Quantum Dot vs NanoCell. Happy with either Tizen or WebOS as I use Android TV currently via Nvidia Shield so screen tech is the most important aspect. Sound is via seperate 7.1 system (Yamaha amp) so sound can be as crap or good as the sets provide, don't actually care!

Size can be 55" or 65", currently our TV is 51" so a 55" would be the same screen size of the plasma plus its bezel so a decent increase in veiwable size but not overall impact; 65" would be quite a substantial jump and might be overbearing in the lounge as it would be attached to the wall.

I had my eyes set on the LG 55SM9000PVA as the tech looks good, the screen appears to be well suited to high angle watching (kids randomly sitting playing) as well as bright rooms and it would be slightly bigger than the current set which we find good at 1080p... I did however read a random comment on the LG full array and local dimming being pretty poor and it got me a wee bit worried.

Is Full array local dimming really worth the premium over edge/back lit local dimming? I'm especially interested in this after coming from a plasma TV as getting as close to true black without OLED is probably one of the most important things as I've seen how bad my VEON set performs in the bedroom!

Thanks in advance for the thoughts!

Chris

EDIT: Thinking about it, any tv that has acccess to the latest plex, disney+ and Spark Sport would be valuable as I could then potentially migrate to a different STB platform that so far doesn't have those apps.

EDIT2: Saw some posts about the Sony X95G series; https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/49-59-uhd-tvs/sony-kd55x9500g-55-4k-hdr-full-array-smart-android-television/prod180393.html?&nst=SEM&gclid=CjwKCAiAj-_xBRBjEiwAmRbqYg1-TLNKDsSS2UyRkE2DOVtl-69u7KuJdGlxfJXOKF1e9Voow9zUHRoCW70QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Well within the budget etc. Don't need the Android TV bit as I've seen the issues with its performance but curious to know its panel performance, espeically against QLED/NanoCell.