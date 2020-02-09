Hi all, first tie poster here

I have just found out about NAS along with PLEX and seems like this would be perfect for the family.

I was hoping to get some recommendations on what to look for in terms of storage size and brands to avoid.

I will be using it for movies and family photos as well as storing security camera footage eventually.

Will probably look to have 40-50 movies as well as the typical thousand of photos from the families phones and around a weeks worth of HD video from the security camera.

Any advice would be appreciated.