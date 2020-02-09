Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#265759 9-Feb-2020 20:50
Hi all, first tie poster here

 

I have just found out about NAS along with PLEX and seems like this would be perfect for the family.

 

I was hoping to get some recommendations on what to look for  in terms of storage size and brands to avoid.

 

I will be using it for movies and family photos as well as storing security camera footage eventually.

 

Will probably look to have 40-50 movies as well as the typical thousand of photos from the families phones and around a weeks worth of HD video from the security camera.

 

 

 

Any advice would be appreciated.

 

 

 

 

  #2415298 9-Feb-2020 21:01
What is your budget for the NAS including hard drives?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2415300 9-Feb-2020 21:05
Synology - Something like a DS218+ depending on storage requirements.

 

https://www.synology.com/en-nz/products/series/home

 
 
 
 


  #2415311 9-Feb-2020 21:33
I just use my PC as it's on all day, but that's not quite so good if you want security cameras recording to it. I decided to do that after I looked at the cost of a good NAS and hard drives, which was not far off a computer cost.

 

Since we got Netflix / Disney+ we don't really bother watching anything much locally any more, we just stream stuff. Do you really need one?

  #2415321 9-Feb-2020 21:56
You don't need a NAS for Plex & you don't need Plex on your NAS.

 

Why does this combination appeal to you? What are your goals?

 

     

  1. Do you have your own media or do you mainly stream from online sources?
  2. A NAS is a (relatively) expensive low maintenance storage device

     

       

    1. Besides media, you can also store / backup everything else
    2. Having used both Synology & Qnap in the office, I like Synology more.

       

         

      1. To me the QNAP user forum was not friendly to new users

       

     

  3. Plex is a media player that supports various media files

     

       

    1. The interface on a PC always felt like it required a mouse vs. Kodi that I could navigate with a keyboard or remote
    2. Search / wait for the special about Plex Pass lifetime subscription before committing
    3. The subscription gives you web TV (not worth it in my opinion)
    4. For me, the multiple users, parental controls & mobile device sync / downloading was worth it.

     

 

There are alternatives available

 

     

  1. Several people here rave about the Unraid server

     

       

    1. This apperently give you more flexibility with disks & loaded applications

     

  2. Buy a Chromecast or Firestick & simply cast your streaming media
  3. Use VLC on a PC, using the TV as the monitor

 

As to storage size, buy the biggest disk you can afford. You can never have enough space & it'll become a chore to manage the space.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

  #2415328 9-Feb-2020 22:37
Yup unraid here. Plex in a docker with hw transcode via the igpu on an i7 3770k.

