Your flat panel TV > 10 yrs and still going strong


338 posts

Ultimate Geek


#265802 11-Feb-2020 21:43
I like gear that is reliable and lasts a long time. It's usually better for the environment too.
This thread is just a bit of fun for people who have Plasmas or LCDs still going strong as their MAIN TV after 10 years +
It's not really about the TV you just bought or are about to buy.

338 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2416455 11-Feb-2020 21:45
Mines a Sony 40EX400 full HD fluro backlit LCD. Purchased from a Dick Smith store 10 years ago.
Has been faultless
3D was the hot new feature then, I wasn't interested and this model didn't have it

1141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2416458 11-Feb-2020 21:52
Mine is a Panasonic 42" Plasma, manufactured October 2010, bought at a garage sale for $120 3 years ago, including the cabinet.

 

Twice a blackened/coloured strip had appeared down the middle of the screen, so I pulled the back cover off and gave it a good vacuum to remove the dust and consequently the screen strip. The 2nd occurence was this past weekend.

 

The picture is fantastic for us. I'm more interested in being outside than watching TV, I don't believe I'd have a happier life with the latest and greatest TV so why spend the money.

 
 
 
 


407 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2416462 11-Feb-2020 21:55
We have 2 32" Sony dumb LCD TVs more than 10 years old, one our main TV (yes, I know, size matters).  Magness Benrow.  Extremely happy with them!  May they live for ever.

 

I may regret posting this, I suppose.




gml

646 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2416475 11-Feb-2020 22:32
32" Samsung LA32B650 bought in April 2010 and still going as good as the day we got it.

5853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2416477 11-Feb-2020 22:37
My parents have a 40 inch Sony and it must be over 10 years old and still going strong

