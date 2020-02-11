This thread is just a bit of fun for people who have Plasmas or LCDs still going strong as their MAIN TV after 10 years +
It's not really about the TV you just bought or are about to buy.
Mine is a Panasonic 42" Plasma, manufactured October 2010, bought at a garage sale for $120 3 years ago, including the cabinet.
Twice a blackened/coloured strip had appeared down the middle of the screen, so I pulled the back cover off and gave it a good vacuum to remove the dust and consequently the screen strip. The 2nd occurence was this past weekend.
The picture is fantastic for us. I'm more interested in being outside than watching TV, I don't believe I'd have a happier life with the latest and greatest TV so why spend the money.
We have 2 32" Sony dumb LCD TVs more than 10 years old, one our main TV (yes, I know, size matters). Magness Benrow. Extremely happy with them! May they live for ever.
I may regret posting this, I suppose.
gml
32" Samsung LA32B650 bought in April 2010 and still going as good as the day we got it.