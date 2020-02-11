Mine is a Panasonic 42" Plasma, manufactured October 2010, bought at a garage sale for $120 3 years ago, including the cabinet.

Twice a blackened/coloured strip had appeared down the middle of the screen, so I pulled the back cover off and gave it a good vacuum to remove the dust and consequently the screen strip. The 2nd occurence was this past weekend.

The picture is fantastic for us. I'm more interested in being outside than watching TV, I don't believe I'd have a happier life with the latest and greatest TV so why spend the money.