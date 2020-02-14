I am about to embark on repainting my new home theatre room... It's about 6.3x4.5metres and it's currently all white which is awful for a big bright projector.

I am going to have some sort of wall hangings (curtains) for the left, right and rear, but I still have to deal with the carpet, front wall and ceiling.

Carpet is easy - I just pay someone and the problem goes away.

Front wall and ceiling however is something I could (should) do myself. I am thinking paint for both (perhaps dark patterned paper on front wall) but I would like to know if anyone has any specific recommendations on paint used in theatre rooms.

I know enough to know that I should look for low sheen but probably not "flat" paint for the ceiling, and I know that cleaning flat paint can be near impossible, so general recommendations aren't useful.

What I am after is if someone has specific experience in using darker paints for a light controlled theatre room - what did you use, how has it stood up, did you go black or something in the deep red / brown range for example?

The screen is a permanent flat screen, not a rolldown.

Cheers -N