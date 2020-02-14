Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267861 14-Feb-2020 15:39
I am about to embark on repainting my new home theatre room... It's about 6.3x4.5metres and it's currently all white which is awful for a big bright projector.

 

I am going to have some sort of wall hangings (curtains) for the left, right and rear, but I still have to deal with the carpet, front wall and ceiling.

 

Carpet is easy - I just pay someone and the problem goes away.

 

Front wall and ceiling however is something I  could (should) do myself. I am thinking paint for both (perhaps dark patterned paper on front wall) but I would like to know if anyone has any specific recommendations on paint used in theatre rooms.

 

I know enough to know that I should look for low sheen but probably not "flat" paint for the ceiling, and I know that cleaning flat paint can be near impossible, so general recommendations aren't useful.

 

What I am after is if someone has specific experience in using darker paints for a light controlled theatre room - what did you use, how has it stood up, did you go black or something in the deep red / brown range for example?

 

The screen is a permanent flat screen, not a rolldown.

 

Cheers -N

 

 




Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

  #2421121 14-Feb-2020 16:39
One person supports this post
Can't help with the specifics of your question sorry, but I have had really good advice before from various Resene shops about painting. Their staff seem to be genuinely really knowledgeable about all sorts of things from the right type of paint, how to apply/prep and what colours to use. If you don't get the answer here, would probably be worth asking them.

  #2421126 14-Feb-2020 16:52
One person supports this post
Taubmans Ultraproof Acrylic Enamel is made in an "eggshell" flat finish - much less glossy than "low sheen" acrylics, maybe slightly glossier than flat ceiling white. I'm not sure if any other makers do a an eggshell or matt in acrylic enamel - last time I was looking a couple of years ago, the flattest was "low sheen" (or equivalent name).

 

I did ceilings in washhouse, and kitchen/dining area with white, walls with an eggshell finish taupe colour called something obscure from some catalogue my SO found.  You can clean it far more effectively and easily than normal acrylic low sheen - let alone any other water-based flat paint.  It is also more marr resistant.

 

The only downside is that it's expensive and not stocked everywhere.  Placemakers have it at $122/4 litre. 

