Hi, People I know have lost remote for LG TV model number 43UJ654V.

All I can find online NZ shops is one for all remotes, but they don't have Amazon, Netflix and recent button for getting to other applics.

Best I've found so far is on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/AKB75075301-43UJ634T-43UJ634V-43UJ654T-43UJ654V/dp/B07TDGXR12/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8

Don't need the magic part. happy to just push up, down, right arrows if know can access smart features.

Just seeing if better alternatives to above link, and maybe if sourced in NZ get it quicker.

Thanks.

Edit, In box to right + $105 for delivery ????