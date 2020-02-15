Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lost Remote LGTV, best place for replacement?


#267869 15-Feb-2020 13:19
Hi, People I know have lost remote for LG TV model number 43UJ654V.

 

All I can find online NZ shops is one for all remotes, but they don't have Amazon, Netflix and recent button for getting to other applics.

 

Best I've found so far is on Amazon. 

 

https://www.amazon.com/AKB75075301-43UJ634T-43UJ634V-43UJ654T-43UJ654V/dp/B07TDGXR12/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8

 

Don't need the magic part. happy to just push up, down, right arrows if know can access smart features.

 

Just seeing if better alternatives to above link, and maybe if sourced in NZ get it quicker.

 

Thanks.

 

Edit, In box to right + $105 for delivery ????

 

 

  #2421406 15-Feb-2020 13:27
I got mine from Noel Leeming.

 

They had to order it in but from memory was $100.




 

  #2421409 15-Feb-2020 13:46
Try Trademe search for LG under:

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2421412 15-Feb-2020 14:05
You lost a Lesbian, Gay, Transvestite remote? Has political correctness really gone mad?

  #2421413 15-Feb-2020 14:10
Also try Aliexpress like:

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32971757124.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.f0bc3688lQDkZo&algo_pvid=a9597e46-bd4e-4b7f-b3d1-81f44176361e&algo_expid=a9597e46-bd4e-4b7f-b3d1-81f44176361e-8&btsid=0be3743b15817288758582153e9430&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

