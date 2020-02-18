Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#267920 18-Feb-2020 09:16
About 12 months ago, my Monitor Audio Silver Subwoofer Died. I looked at replacing it, but then Monitor Audio were able to offer to fix it pretty cost-effectively, so I decided to fix it.

 

Last night when playing a game, all of a sudden it felt like the whole house was shaking, and when I worked out what was causing it, turned out the Sub had gone crazy. I turned it down, and then off and when it came back on, it "seemed" to be normal.

 

I now feel like the Sub is probably on it's way out, as it's never done that before. I am reluctant to pay again to repair it, good money after bad as such...

 

 

 

I am trying to work out what I replace it with. It's rated as 500W RMS and is heavy but quite compact. I don't want something physically massive.

 

I estimate the speakers and sub are both around 15-17 years old and so I am wondering if :

 

1) Subwoofer technology has improved or changed in the past 15 years?

 

2) If my current Sub is 500W, should I be looking for similar size?

 

3) My lounge isn't huge, but it's reasonably big, should I consider 2 smaller as opposed to a single unit replacement?

 

4) The whole lot was bought as a set, the speakers still sound good, but do speakers deteriorate over time, and should I actually be looking to replace the whole lot? Usually, whilst you are spending more money overall, you get better value buying sets.

 

5) Is it worth saving some money by buying a floor model demo unit at an AV Store if they have one at a reasonable price?

 

 

 

 

 

Anything else I should consider ?

 

 

  #2422998 18-Feb-2020 09:43
1) Yes, drivers have improved with more robust materials, but the real wins are in amplifier design, incorporating DSP etc

 

2) Yes and no, see explanation below

 

3) Really depends on the size, but I would be more inclined to get one big one, and add on later, than two small ones. Going dual is said to add about 6-9db to the overall loudness, but the real win is balancing out room modes, nulls etc.

 

4) Yes, speakers will deteriorate over time, but honestly, unless you are planning on budgeting many thousands of $$$, and your current speakers are also going bad, focus on one thing at a time vs. trying to stretch your budget with several mediocre products.

 

5) Absolutely, but good luck finding one.

 

So rated watts are only half the equation, more representative of how a sub performs is it's rated frequency response ie. 18-150Hz+/-3dB and the shape of the response curve. Amp power, box size, sealed vs ported are all design decisions that contribute to this.

 

For an HT sub, if you want a good time, you want something with deep bass extension that can take advantage of movie sound tracks going down into the 20hz range, extra points down into the teens. So most likely, a big ported box, but depends on whether you are ok with another end-table/plant stand in your living room. Sealed subs tend to be smaller, but also don't extend as low as equivalent ported size design.

 

Without knowing a budget, I would suggest taking a look at the current HT standard: SVS. The PB-1000 is a good place to start, then you move up to the recently released PB-2000 Pro, and the price sky-rockets from there. There is also the SB range (SB-1000,2000, 3000 etc) if you want to go sealed.

 

I would also suggest reading a few of the more recent threads, as there is a few tid-bits in there about their product line, as well as subs in general.

 

If you are not abject to going second hand, this SVS PB2000 is currently going for $1300, possibly lower. The only real thing I would be concerned with buying s/h is the amp, but he had it replaced recently apparently. Buyer said he would ship from CC. SVS has a 5 year warranty, which I believe is transferrable, but don't know for sure. Their customer service is pretty good though.

 

Do you have model number for your old sub? How big is your lounge? What is your budget?

