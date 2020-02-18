About 12 months ago, my Monitor Audio Silver Subwoofer Died. I looked at replacing it, but then Monitor Audio were able to offer to fix it pretty cost-effectively, so I decided to fix it.

Last night when playing a game, all of a sudden it felt like the whole house was shaking, and when I worked out what was causing it, turned out the Sub had gone crazy. I turned it down, and then off and when it came back on, it "seemed" to be normal.

I now feel like the Sub is probably on it's way out, as it's never done that before. I am reluctant to pay again to repair it, good money after bad as such...

I am trying to work out what I replace it with. It's rated as 500W RMS and is heavy but quite compact. I don't want something physically massive.

I estimate the speakers and sub are both around 15-17 years old and so I am wondering if :

1) Subwoofer technology has improved or changed in the past 15 years?

2) If my current Sub is 500W, should I be looking for similar size?

3) My lounge isn't huge, but it's reasonably big, should I consider 2 smaller as opposed to a single unit replacement?

4) The whole lot was bought as a set, the speakers still sound good, but do speakers deteriorate over time, and should I actually be looking to replace the whole lot? Usually, whilst you are spending more money overall, you get better value buying sets.

5) Is it worth saving some money by buying a floor model demo unit at an AV Store if they have one at a reasonable price?

Anything else I should consider ?