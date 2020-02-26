A neighbour has a Panasonic TH-40D400Z TV that is in an endless vertical scroll when entering the menu.

It happens with or without batteries in the remote. When using the rear buttons, the menu and power buttons don't function, of the channel buttons - ony up works, the volume buttons work in either direction.

Using the remote, things that require selection horizontally are fine, e.g. using the media player.

The status LED on the front is in an endless blink cycle which I'm assuming isn't normal behaviour and is associated with phantom endless button presses.

Has anyone happened to see this sort of behaviour? Or know if the onboard buttons have a replaceable daughterboard or can be disconnected in some fashion to see if that's where the problem lies?