On the hunt for a wall bracket for a 65 inch TV.

First time I’m going to wall mount a TV.

VESA 300 x 300.

I would like it to be:

Close to the wall

Being able to tilt it, if required

A bonus, if it can be turned too (let’s say up to 45 degrees), so easy to watch from another position in the living room.

If I want it to be able to tilt (or turn), does this mean the bracket won’t be as close to the wall?

And do I have to be vary of cheap wall brackets?

Don’t really want to find the TV lying on the floor one day.