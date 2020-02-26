Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
On the hunt for a wall bracket for a 65 inch TV.

 

First time I’m going to wall mount a TV.

 

VESA 300 x 300.

 

I would like it to be:

 

Close to the wall

 

Being able to tilt it, if required

 

A bonus, if it can be turned too (let’s say up to 45 degrees), so easy to watch from another position in the living room.

 

If I want it to be able to tilt (or turn), does this mean the bracket won’t be as close to the wall?

 

And do I have to be vary of cheap wall brackets?

 

Don’t really want to find the TV lying on the floor one day.

IF you want to turn it you will need an Arm that will allow the TV to pull out from the wall, rather than a simple wall bracket,

 

Generally when fully pushed in an arm will not sit as close to the wall as a plain bracket,

TVs are super light now, but you need to pay attention to the size recommendations if you want an articulated one since the screen will hit the wall. Any that are for a mid to large screen seem to go for stupid amounts if they move, since the leverage that far out is signifigant they have to make them tough.

 

Will only end up on the floor if you dont screw it into studs. You want to span 2 of them so that may limit how you can center the TV




You can span two studs with a piece of plywood (or maybe MDF) - then choose where you want to centre the bracket - which need not be in the centre of the studs.  ie. attach the ply to the wall with screws in each corner into the studs, then attach the bracket to the ply at the point where you want to centre the TV. This gives you latitude to position the TV where you want it.

 

It doesn’t actually need to be a piece of ply. You could use two lengths of 50 x 18 mm pine, mounted horizontally into the studs and spaced to match your vertical VESA measurements. Then mount the bracket on the pine at the centre point you want.

 

 

 

 




eracode:

You can span two studs with a piece of plywood (or maybe MDF) - then choose where you want to centre the bracket - which need not be in the centre of the studs.  ie. attach the ply to the wall, then attach the bracket to the ply at the point where you want to centre the TV. This gives you latitude to position the TV where you want it.


It doesn’t actually need to be a piece of ply. You could use two lengths of 50 x 18 mm pine, mounted horizontally into the studs and spaced to match your vertical VESA measurements. Then mount the bracket on the pine at the centre point you want.


 


 



Thanks.
I believe our builder has already done this (we’re having a house built).

If the house is being built you may be able to get the ply (or two correctly positioned pieces of horizontal framing) installed before the gib goes on (so long as you know where it is later). If it’s too late for that, the ply can be mounted on the outside of the gib.




I have this one for my 65” in the lounge

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA0143/Brateck-Lumi-LPA36-466-37-70-Full-Motion-Bracket-T

Downside is it doesn’t quite sit as close to the wall as a slim wall bracket but I had a slim wall bracket for the bedroom tv and that was a pain to get to the ports on the back without pulling the tv off the wall.

richms:

 

TVs are super light now, but you need to pay attention to the size recommendations if you want an articulated one since the screen will hit the wall. Any that are for a mid to large screen seem to go for stupid amounts if they move, since the leverage that far out is signifigant they have to make them tough.

 



 

Yes - if you want an articulating bracket, consider spending a decent amount to get a good quality one. Cheap ones have not-so-well engineered and light pivots with too much tolerance in them. Then when you move the TV out and swivel it, the TV can end up not being horizontal. If there’s one thing that bugs me it’s looking at a wonky TV that’s not straight and plumb.




