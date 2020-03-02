Hi,

So I've kept a Harmony 525 IR remote going for many years and been through a few hardware bodies a few times.

Latest one has some issues, so time to replace again.

What's the vibe out there nowadays?



Should I grab another 525 (will all be second hand now) or is there something else going along these lines now?





Since getting Sony android TV and ditching TiVo, we're down to just 3 devices now anyway, TV - old school Onkyo receiver and Xbox One S.

Had wondered about doing the IR blaster thing and integrating with Alexa, but not sure how often I'd actually use that!