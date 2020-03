I can't speak for this one but other devices I have seen have the coax connector soldered into the tuner circuit board and if it is forcefully pulled out, the board can be damaged. Are you a DIYer? If there is no damage other than to the connector, you might be able to solder a new one in or maybe a short piece of coax feeding one hanging loose somewhere so you can at least make a connection to the antenna.

Another possibility is to buy a UHF box with HDMI output that you can plug into the TV. I have seen them on AliExpress for around $30 or so.