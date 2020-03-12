Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starting to look at a new TV - how do I work out which overseas models reviews relate to NZ model numbers?


#268328 12-Mar-2020 15:32
So I am starting to look for a replacement for my 65" plasma (seems to be a thing with geekzone members lately) and would like something bigger, ideally > 80" but cannot afford the 5 digit figures for OLED that size, so looking around my best (current) option seems to be the Samsung UA82RU8000SXNZ.  But of course this is a NZ model number.  Is there any easy way to find out how this relates to either USA or UK models and hence the reviews for these?

For example, I see this and it LOOKS similar, but I cannot tell https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-Electronics-UN82MU8000-82-Inch-Ultra/dp/B072Q1ZF3M/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

Of course, I am open to suggestions on other models around the same size.

  #2437008 12-Mar-2020 16:20
MU series are from 2017, NU 2018, RU 2019.




