So I am starting to look for a replacement for my 65" plasma (seems to be a thing with geekzone members lately) and would like something bigger, ideally > 80" but cannot afford the 5 digit figures for OLED that size, so looking around my best (current) option seems to be the Samsung UA82RU8000SXNZ. But of course this is a NZ model number. Is there any easy way to find out how this relates to either USA or UK models and hence the reviews for these?



For example, I see this and it LOOKS similar, but I cannot tell https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-Electronics-UN82MU8000-82-Inch-Ultra/dp/B072Q1ZF3M/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8



Of course, I am open to suggestions on other models around the same size.