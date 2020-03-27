Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)Plex now offering free Live TV for 3 months


#268580 27-Mar-2020 08:23
If you have an HD antenna and tuner, then now you can stream your free live TV to all your devices without Plex Pass through the end of June (DVR and other premium features still require a Plex Pass). And if you don’t, we got some of our hardware partners to offer them to Plex users at a discount for a limited time. You can stream reruns, new shows (treasure them!), news, or kids programming. Stream it all around your home or while you’re away. Maybe it will help educate, entertain, enlighten, or another e-starting-word. Get the details here. We’ve been working especially hard to fix lots of issues with Live TV based on thoughtful feedback from the community. Stay tuned for more details on that soon.

 

-via cheapies

 

 

 

So with all that in mind I thought I'd have a crack at the no tuner version of streaming nz channels - https://jonohill.nz/2019/3/11/plex-dvr-nz.html

 

Problem is however, the *.m3u path is no longer valid. Does anyone have any suggestions for a replacement?

 

 

  #2447716 27-Mar-2020 09:40
not sure if you have seen this thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=268563

 

similar, with commonality around IPTV streams.

