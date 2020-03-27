If you have an HD antenna and tuner, then now you can stream your free live TV to all your devices without Plex Pass through the end of June (DVR and other premium features still require a Plex Pass). And if you don’t, we got some of our hardware partners to offer them to Plex users at a discount for a limited time. You can stream reruns, new shows (treasure them!), news, or kids programming. Stream it all around your home or while you’re away. Maybe it will help educate, entertain, enlighten, or another e-starting-word. Get the details here. We’ve been working especially hard to fix lots of issues with Live TV based on thoughtful feedback from the community. Stay tuned for more details on that soon.

-via cheapies

So with all that in mind I thought I'd have a crack at the no tuner version of streaming nz channels - https://jonohill.nz/2019/3/11/plex-dvr-nz.html

Problem is however, the *.m3u path is no longer valid. Does anyone have any suggestions for a replacement?