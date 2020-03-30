Hi,
I am having trouble playing Applet TV through a denon AVR X 2000 receiver. When I try to play Apple TV I get a"video format unsupported" message. Does any one have any suggestions.
Clive
Yes, review the denon manual and make sure it is correctly configured for ATV outputs. Probably the denon is set to receive something ATV isn’t outputting.
BlinkyBill
As above. Set everything to do with the hdmi to auto.
The AppleTV may warn you that you don’t have the correct thing set. From memory if you follow its advice and lose the picture, if you touch nothing, it will return to previous. (Sorry ATV not accessible at the moment so can’t confirm).