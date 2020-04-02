Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can you add an HMDI (or USB) webcam to your smart TV (in this case a Sony Android TV) and then use Zoom or Skype?
Would it be safe to download an apk file for Zoom or Skype and run it through the TV (neither appears in the TV’s Google Playstore).

Samsung used to have a camera in some of their smart TVs.  But I suspect they don’t work anymore cos it’s been 2 minutes since they were released.




TVs generally don't work with video conferencing software. The apks you download will be for mobile versions. There are some hacks you can do but generally the problem is the usb microphones and usb webcams don't work

 

You're better off using a PC and an HDMI cable

 

 

 

Edit: Reference here is for Android TVs

