Would it be safe to download an apk file for Zoom or Skype and run it through the TV (neither appears in the TV’s Google Playstore).
TVs generally don't work with video conferencing software. The apks you download will be for mobile versions. There are some hacks you can do but generally the problem is the usb microphones and usb webcams don't work
You're better off using a PC and an HDMI cable
Edit: Reference here is for Android TVs