I bought a JVC CD Mini System on discount so I could play my CDs and have a backup set of bluetooth speakers. Overall it's okay but I cannot get my PC to connect to it via bluetooth. My Android phone connects fine, but when connecting via Windows 10 it appears as an audio headset and not an audio speaker, and trying to play anything through it causes programs to lock up and Windows explorer to freeze.

It appears on the bluetooth device list as JCM15072018BK. I'm wondering if they reboxed car audio parts that are designed for smartphones only? Anyone have thoughts on this?