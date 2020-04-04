Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)JVC 'CD Mini System' Bluetooth Problems


78 posts

Master Geek


#269720 4-Apr-2020 14:50
I bought a JVC CD Mini System on discount so I could play my CDs and have a backup set of bluetooth speakers. Overall it's okay but I cannot get my PC to connect to it via bluetooth. My Android phone connects fine, but when connecting via Windows 10 it appears as an audio headset and not an audio speaker, and trying to play anything through it causes programs to lock up and Windows explorer to freeze.

 

It appears on the bluetooth device list as JCM15072018BK. I'm wondering if they reboxed car audio parts that are designed for smartphones only? Anyone have thoughts on this?

3694 posts

Uber Geek


  #2454444 4-Apr-2020 15:00
You'll need to find the bluetooth version of the PC chipset and functions supported.

 

Different versions have different capabilities. For instance my BT dongle, only supports file transfer due to it's age (BT1-2). It was only later that phonebook live, phonebook store, audio etc come out. Early for PCs the focus was phone/headset handsfree and data transfer

 

From memory V3 was where streaming was added, V4+ mobiles include for low economy power and so on.

