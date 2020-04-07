So, back story. This Samsung 4K TV was damaged a while ago by a knock that has damaged the panel (there is bleed at the top left hand corner and visible 'lines' on the screen when the sets is powered on, before an image is displayed).



I have been trying for a few months, on and off, to get this to work. I spoke to Phillips Electronics (these ones https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/ ) and they said the set is probably detecting the damage and stuck in a reboot loop. However I recently managed to get it to power on by 'clamping' the damaged part of the screen with my hand. The set worked fine for about 12 hours but then wouldn't power on the next day. I can still see it trying to power on by the screen lighting up where the damage is.



Since this is a decent set and 90% of the screen still works, I would love to re-purpose this, maybe a magic mirror or a CCTV monitor. Does anyone have any ideas of insights into how I can get this set to power on? Maybe magic button pushes or something? Or is it up to someone like Phillips to try and fix it?



Failing that, is this worth anything to someone on geekzone? Seems a shame to take something like this to the tip.