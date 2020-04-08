My Receiver is hooked up to 65"Samsung QLED (finally) and drives a 5.0 speaker setup , as well as 'B' speakers, Zone 2 Audio psuedo 'B' speakers and a stereo amp driving another outdoor set. Getting this sorted took time and frustration but I have it sorted now. The setup is all wired to speakers and plugged behind the receiver.

I'm not after cinema quality performance - the room is just too live and open. I do like the surround elements when I'm able to crank up the sounds. The 1123 is far more than I need but has the audio outputs that suit my set up.

After 6 years the 1123 is requiring more frequent resets when it becomes non responsive. More compellingly the SO can't work the remote out, and prefers to just turn the receiver off if I'm not home to change any config when required. That's ok but is a point of frustration for her.

If a good deal on Receivers comes up after unlockdown I'd be tempted. Is there a simple replacement worth looking at ?