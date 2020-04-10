Hi there,



I’m after a bit of advice. I’ve just purchased 2x marantz sr5013 receivers and now wanting to purchase some ceiling speakers.



At our last house we had Bowers and Wilkins CCM362 in the media lounge and through the family room , kitchen/dining area, but unsure if I want to spend that kind of money again looking at putting roughly 14 speakers in this time. I don’t crank the music right to the max or play really loud movies it’s just nice to have music around the house and surround sound when watching a movie. So, my question is has anyone tried or are using the Lumi speakers? I can’t find any information or reviews about them and if someone is using them what are their thoughts?



Or if someone has advice on what they would use



Thanks in advance