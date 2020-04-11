Hey All,

I've been lurking in the GZ forum mostly in the phone section until very recently changing interest towards a TV.. as my partner and I successfully purchased our first home together...

As you all know the world is in a very interesting situation and I bet OEMs and suppliers must be frustrated with products potentially running out of stock or new products not releasing etc due to supply chains stopping (my take on this situation anyway).

With that said, it is not a surprise to not see any Easter sales going on at the moment.

I've been following the relevant major sales threads (black friday, boxing day) on GZ and it seems like the common TV's recommended being the LG B/C9, Sony master series and also the Panasonic GZ1000 models.

Some context - the TV is planned to be wall mounted above our fireplace (not planned for use - no heat concerns) due to the lounge layout and so far with my limited handyman knowledge it seems like there are limited studs behind the wall to work with but web searches have given me ideas which is hopeful. Ideally I want a 65" but our wallets will probably only allow a 55" given the lack of discounts at present.

Price wise it seems like no major retailers are doing any sharp pricing other than the 55B9 from HN at $2369 and the 55GZ1000 at $2368 from Heathcotes and $2499 for a A9F from Sony.

Which TV do you guys recommend given the world situation at the moment? It seems like LG and Panasonic has released their 2020 models but no sight of either in NZ currently, retailers aren't doing any major discounts on 2019 models and I am not sure whether there will be any clearance pricing as the stock probably isn't that high currently.

Any thoughts will be appreciated!



Cheers