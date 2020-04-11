Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV Recommendations in 2020 - OLED?


#269857 11-Apr-2020 20:07
Hey All,

 

I've been lurking in the GZ forum mostly in the phone section until very recently changing interest towards a TV.. as my partner and I successfully purchased our first home together... 

 

As you all know the world is in a very interesting situation and I bet OEMs and suppliers must be frustrated with products potentially running out of stock or new products not releasing etc due to supply chains stopping (my take on this situation anyway).

 

With that said, it is not a surprise to not see any Easter sales going on at the moment.

 

I've been following the relevant major sales threads (black friday, boxing day) on GZ and it seems like the common TV's recommended being the LG B/C9, Sony master series and also the Panasonic GZ1000 models.

 

Some context - the TV is planned to be wall mounted above our fireplace (not planned for use - no heat concerns) due to the lounge layout and so far with my limited handyman knowledge it seems like there are limited studs behind the wall to work with but web searches have given me ideas which is hopeful. Ideally I want a 65" but our wallets will probably only allow a 55" given the lack of discounts at present. 

 

Price wise it seems like no major retailers are doing any sharp pricing other than the 55B9 from HN at $2369 and the 55GZ1000 at $2368 from Heathcotes and $2499 for a A9F from Sony.

 

Which TV do you guys recommend given the world situation at the moment? It seems like LG and Panasonic has released their 2020 models but no sight of either in NZ currently, retailers aren't doing any major discounts on 2019 models and I am not sure whether there will be any clearance pricing as the stock probably isn't that high currently.

 

Any thoughts will be appreciated!

Cheers

  #2459543 11-Apr-2020 20:40
I don't think panny will come to NZ anymore. It has withdrawn from Aussie. I have the Panny GZ2000 which was a warranty replacement for the Sony A1. Picture is fantastic but I loved the Sony Android Tv so much more than the very clunky Panny system. All you list will be a nice Tv at an excellent price. I would go for how you will use it. Gaming LG, Lots of apps or amazing built-in sound the Sony and that Panny is an excellent tv for the price (the model I have is way too expensive for the gain of built-in atmos and soundbar).  

