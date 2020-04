So I have a media room 4m by 1.8m. Internal so no windows and walls and ceiling painted black.



I am using a 10 year old projector that I got 8 years ago or so when my school was upgrading. An acer projector x1161p



I am currently projecting on to a piece of unpainted custom board and get a decent picture. I will be painting it up when weather and kids allow



However I want a better picture. In the $1000-$1500 bracket what should I be looking for? Should I look at second hand?



There seems to be a huge number of cheap ones out there and a real gap in the price range I am looking at.