I use a Smartvu to provide the smarts to my projector. The Benq projector is connected to a Yahama AV with HDMI as is the Smartvu. All units have CEC on.



The Yahama remote turns on the av and the projector but not the Smartvu. If the Smartvu is left on, it won't transmitt sound until its restarted. The sound is set at PCM.



The only solution at present is to use the Smartvu remote to turn that unit on and off.



Any suggestions.