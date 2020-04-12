Kia ora. I currently have a MINIX-UH9 (S912) with Core-elec installed on a micro SD card, Seren linked to a Real-debrid account, and SkyGo on the side. Looking to get another box or two and do the same setup for family (minus the SkyGo). Checked prices today for a new MINIX-UH9 and they still seem to be ruthless considering:



(a) I got mine three years ago and

(b) there seems to be debate among the Android TV box community that S905(X3) is the way to go (at a minimum) with S912 possibly no longer receiving support in the near future (KODI, though there's Panfrost). I'm no expert in this domain though. A novice if anything.

What do you guys recommend? 4K, HDR and gigabit Ethernet is preferential. Live TV isn't necessary since most members of the family have Freeview through their TV, and can get youtube premium for $3 a month. Real-debrid works out to be $5 a month.

Something under $100 would be ideal. After going through a few forums, this seems decent. Box for $60 (with 5G and Bluetooth), decent Micro-SD card for $10-20, Real-debrid & youtube for $8 a month. That's $90ish there. Could always install straight on the device, but a bit above my pay-grade and scared I might break something.

Just seeing what other options there are and what works for others at a decent price.