I've been migrating DVR system away from Windows Media Centre to Emby.

Have a LG Smart TV, but cannot use that for recording - it's too limited. Only has one tuner, and cant adjust lead-in and lead-out times of recordings (5 min before, 10 min after), and Recording Scheduler doesn't take into account day light savings changes - it's not very smart ......

So using Emby app on the LG.

Have an Emby server running on an I5 laptop, also running Windows Media Centre, running the EPG Collector.

My tuner is a DVB USB hauppauge wintv-dualhd dvb

However, Emby doesnt seem to have a useful EPG.

I have been able to setup the Emby DVR using WMC, plus the Emby ServerWMC that reads WMC's EPG, and provides Live TV and DVR

However, it's a convoluted approach, is there anything easier ?

Ideally, I wish to remove the WMC layer.

Cheers