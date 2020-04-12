Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269882 12-Apr-2020 18:46
I've been migrating DVR system away from Windows Media Centre to Emby.

 

Have a LG Smart TV, but cannot use that for recording - it's too limited. Only has one tuner, and cant adjust lead-in and lead-out times of recordings (5 min before, 10 min after), and Recording Scheduler doesn't take into account day light savings changes - it's not very smart ......

 

So using Emby app on the LG.

 

Have an Emby server running on an I5 laptop, also running Windows Media Centre, running the EPG Collector.

 

My tuner is a DVB USB hauppauge wintv-dualhd dvb 

 

However, Emby doesnt seem to have a useful EPG.

 

I have been able to setup the Emby DVR using WMC, plus the Emby ServerWMC that reads WMC's EPG, and provides Live TV and DVR

 

However, it's a convoluted approach, is there anything easier ?

 

Ideally, I wish to remove the WMC layer.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 




  #2460109 12-Apr-2020 19:00
Take a look at Plex instead.

 

Personally I'm running both (well - Jellyfin and Plex, Jellyfin is a branch of Emby) and found that Emby/Jellyfin is quite a bit more limited. Plex "just works" and works well.

 

Plex should pick up your TV tuner automatically.




  #2460112 12-Apr-2020 19:11
One of the built in tuners that Emby should recognise is Hauppauge, although I don't know if that applies to the usb variety. If it does you apparently need to have WinTV 8.5 installed for it as well. So if it works and you have WinTV up and running and playing stuff and then (hopefully) Emby will find the tuner. It should use the guide info from the WinTV app.

 

 

 

Or, you could replace wmc with NextPVR. So you install NextPVR (v4 or v5, v5 being new), no need for WinTV, and hopefully that'll find the tuner and get the guide from wherever it gets it from. Make sure thats up and running and plays stuff and has a guide, then add the correct plugin in Emby (different for v4 or v5) and hopefully that'll work as well.

 

Sorry, lots of hopefullys - I use Emby with NextPVR but with a pci-e TBS tuner.




  #2460114 12-Apr-2020 19:13
You can also add iptv to Emby, or via NextPVR.




  #2460118 12-Apr-2020 19:22
Doesn’t emby just pull an xmltv epg? You can use epg collector to create the xmltv file from your tuner). Or as others have said look at nextpvr as your recording engine




