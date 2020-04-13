Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269884 13-Apr-2020 10:03
Hi everyone,

So I posted a week ago about buying some budget / cheap Lumi speakers which was highly NOT recommended... so I really appreciated everyone’s advice and going to stay well clear.. the other thing that I kind of picked up, is if I can get away from wall / ceiling mounted units it would be a good option.. I do really like the idea of in in wall / in ceiling speakers because they look clean but I think the front L and R speakers will be 100% floor standing. So anyway I’ve been looking around and came across these

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/home-audio/speakers-and-stands/home-theatre-sets/auction-2596559507.htm

Because I got so much from my last post my next question is - what is everyone’s thoughts on this set and also is the Marantz SR5013 suitable to run this is it going to be slightly too small and I’m better to go slightly larger receiver? I have heard that if Amp is too small it can damage the speakers / AMP?

Kind regards

M

  #2460235 13-Apr-2020 11:06
If you're looking at spending that much, wait until the lockdown is over and get into a HiFi store and listen to your options.

 

Sadly, you won't find much in the way of Jamo as since they are now owned by Klipsch they are pretty much the 'poor cousin' in NZ and only JB HiFi seem to have any on display and they are ANCIENT and typically with poked in tweeters etc.

  #2460378 13-Apr-2020 11:21
Good idea to look @ 2nd hand IMO as I have scored some GREAT 2nd hand audio gear over the years and none have been duds - e.g. 3 sets of NZ made Image speakers, 2 x Rotel amps, Yamaha/Wharfedale HT set up - most at 1/5th to 1/10th of RRP.

 

TMe is one option - but deals can also be found on FB eg. https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/2489765884595568/

 

 

 
 
 
 


You need to look at the efficiency/sensitivity specs of the speakers to get more of an idea how much power you will need into them. There is a significant difference between speakers that are 88db per watt and 93 dB per watt, but it looks like near nothing when comparing numbers that close together.

 

Then checking that they are per watt and not at a certain voltage that gets them more than 1 watt because of their impedance dip at the freq that they tested at.

 

A single power rating on a speaker is pretty close to meaningless because you don't know what they were actually measuring to get that power. You will almost never be putting that much power into a speaker, and if you do it will only be on the peaks.

 

Then you don't really know what the peak that the amp can put out because of the insistence of people in wanting "RMS watts" which is generally done on a sinewave which is not applicable to typical listening. A greater peak power will let you run the average power higher without distortion.

 

Audio numbers are full of BS and trickery. Only way to be sure is to hook it up and listen, or to get an amp with way more power than you will ever need and never use its full potential.




Richard rich.ms

