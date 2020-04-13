You need to look at the efficiency/sensitivity specs of the speakers to get more of an idea how much power you will need into them. There is a significant difference between speakers that are 88db per watt and 93 dB per watt, but it looks like near nothing when comparing numbers that close together.

Then checking that they are per watt and not at a certain voltage that gets them more than 1 watt because of their impedance dip at the freq that they tested at.

A single power rating on a speaker is pretty close to meaningless because you don't know what they were actually measuring to get that power. You will almost never be putting that much power into a speaker, and if you do it will only be on the peaks.

Then you don't really know what the peak that the amp can put out because of the insistence of people in wanting "RMS watts" which is generally done on a sinewave which is not applicable to typical listening. A greater peak power will let you run the average power higher without distortion.

Audio numbers are full of BS and trickery. Only way to be sure is to hook it up and listen, or to get an amp with way more power than you will ever need and never use its full potential.