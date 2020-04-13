So I posted a week ago about buying some budget / cheap Lumi speakers which was highly NOT recommended... so I really appreciated everyone’s advice and going to stay well clear.. the other thing that I kind of picked up, is if I can get away from wall / ceiling mounted units it would be a good option.. I do really like the idea of in in wall / in ceiling speakers because they look clean but I think the front L and R speakers will be 100% floor standing. So anyway I’ve been looking around and came across these
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/home-audio/speakers-and-stands/home-theatre-sets/auction-2596559507.htm
Because I got so much from my last post my next question is - what is everyone’s thoughts on this set and also is the Marantz SR5013 suitable to run this is it going to be slightly too small and I’m better to go slightly larger receiver? I have heard that if Amp is too small it can damage the speakers / AMP?
Kind regards
M