Hi all,
As my build progress has somewhat slowed down, I have been thinking of a list of things I'm going to need for the separate lounge/projector.
I'm hoping for help, suggestions (anyone have any for sale) with the following please:
I'm looking to have a motorized projector screen on the wall by the hallway (someone said 102 inch will fit), hopefully can have it in the roof, flush with ceiling. Was thinking of going With a 5.2.2 setup
The problem is my couch will fill the width of the room has to go against back wall due to the ranch slider, which has got me thinking about my surrounds.
I have wharfdale 9.0s, poss wall mounted above, pointing down.
Now I'm thinking I might have to go with in wall speakers behind couch?
Other than that I'm looking for recommendations (new or second hand)
9.2 receiver
Ceiling speakers (Atmos and for zone 2 outside on deck and poss for rear)
Projector
Screen
2 X TV brackets (poss brateck?)
Speaker cable (currently using cable from blue jeans cable)
Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks