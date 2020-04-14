Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (incl HTPC)NAS 4k streaming?


#269912 14-Apr-2020 17:17
Not sure which topic this fits into so I've gone with off topic.

I have quite a lot of 4k video, mostly of the kids etc.

I also have a lot of older DVD's I want to rip so I have the choice of watching them on numerous devices.

I am thinking of using Plex as a database, what would be a good option to store the data?

I've been thinking Synology but there is a lot of info around decode/transcode etc and its a bit confusing.

Videos will be mostly streamed to either a 4k TV or an Apple TV 4k.

I have Cat-6 throughout the house and google wifi points.

Looking for suggestions cheers.

  #2461254 14-Apr-2020 17:22
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1MfYoJkiwSqCXg8cm5-Ac4oOLPRtCkgUxU0jdj3tmMPc/edit#gid=1274624273

 

 

 

Check that document out. 

 

 

 

Something like the DS918+ probably a good starting point.

  #2461264 14-Apr-2020 17:38
surely if your ripping them you would encode them into a format that your apple tv and TV could play natively and not need to be transcoded. that would mean most NAS units would do the trick.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2461268 14-Apr-2020 17:40
Jase2985:

surely if your ripping them you would encode them into a format that your apple tv and TV could play natively and not need to be transcoded. that would mean most NAS units would do the trick.


 


 



Yes I was thinking this would be the best way to do it.

  #2461274 14-Apr-2020 18:03
I think Lon Seidman over on youtube does a bit with Plex and NAS devices.  He recently did a video on HVEC hardware decoding I think looking at hardware transcoding.




