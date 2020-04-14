Not sure which topic this fits into so I've gone with off topic.



I have quite a lot of 4k video, mostly of the kids etc.



I also have a lot of older DVD's I want to rip so I have the choice of watching them on numerous devices.



I am thinking of using Plex as a database, what would be a good option to store the data?



I've been thinking Synology but there is a lot of info around decode/transcode etc and its a bit confusing.



Videos will be mostly streamed to either a 4k TV or an Apple TV 4k.



I have Cat-6 throughout the house and google wifi points.



Looking for suggestions cheers.