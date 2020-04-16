Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
does anyone know much about digital TV coaxial stuff?


Wannabe Geek


#269945 16-Apr-2020 17:15
The set up is as follows:
I've got a TV with a duel channel recorder box separate to it. The coax cable comes down from the aerial /signal amplifier and into the 'RF in' plug on the recorder box. Another coax cable goes from the 'RF out' plug on the recorder to the tv.

Here's the problem:
In this configuration (how it used to be before we got a new TV) the Signal is stuttery with a broken picture and broken audio when viewing from both the TV itself and through the recorder box. The picture I have posted is of this.

When I connect the aerial cable with the coax going to the TV together so the signal is going straight to the TV, bypassing the recorder, the picture and audio is perfect.
I get the same perfect image and audio when I switch the "polarity" of the coax cables going into the recorder box but no signal at all when trying to view channels through the recorder.

Could this be a problem with the recorder box or am I missing something entirely?

Cheers, Sam

Uber Geek


  #2463651 16-Apr-2020 17:20
Can't see any pic you posted, and not sure how you would alter the polarity of the coax, but this sounds like a low signal issue. Signal is probably marginal so works OK with one device connected, but with 2, the levels drops below what is required for the tuner to lock.

 

Low signal can be from a misaligned antenna, obstruction in front of antenna, cable fault, or a couple of other reasons.

