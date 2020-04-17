We have some Panasonic smart music devices using Qualcomm 'AllPlay'. For a few years we have been using them, happily streaming Internet radio.

Sadly, Qualcomm have recently dropped support for their protocol. Internet radio no longer works on the Panasonic devices.This is annoying, but I thought the answer would be our Serviio server. The Panasonic devices can receive DLNA feeds from Serviio and Serviio has an option to enter radio streaming content as 'Online Sources'.

My plan was to point Serviio at the stream, then pick it up on any DLNA client. I've entered the details. Serviio tells me the URLs are valid sound content. I was expecting that my DLNA clients would have a new category of media from which I select my radio station



Can someone confirm that a DLNA server can serve and client can receive a stream as I've described?

Any suggestions on what I might be doing wrong?



Thanks!

Steve