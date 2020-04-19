Hi everyone who is interested. I have the Amazon Echo Studio Speakers with the Sub also, amazing sound for the area we have and use predominately with a Deezer account to get the lossless Hi-fidelity sound. As it would be great to get these to be our home theatre system for out tv I was wondering if anyone else has tried to set these up through the Alexa app using the Fire TV and was successful?
Twitter and LinkedIn »
Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums: